Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Drops By 34.7%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 240,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

