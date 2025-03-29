B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 81,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 125,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

