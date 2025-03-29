Short Interest in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Decreases By 35.1%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ HTCR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,507. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

