Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.67 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 570,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

