Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,082. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

