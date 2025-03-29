Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,082. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.