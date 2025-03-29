Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.27.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Battery Metals
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.