Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.27.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.