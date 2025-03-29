Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

