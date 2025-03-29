OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.29. 2,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

