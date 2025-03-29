Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.49 and last traded at C$40.12. Approximately 431,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 424,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

