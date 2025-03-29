Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 6,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 270,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Sonder Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.
Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($17.82) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder
Sonder Company Profile
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonder
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.