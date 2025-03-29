Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 6,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 270,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Sonder Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($17.82) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Sonder Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sonder by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonder by 28.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonder by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,786,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.