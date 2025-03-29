Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $67.20. 301,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,436. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

