Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSONGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,444.40 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,450.88 ($18.78). Approximately 1,750,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 440,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,464 ($18.95).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.90.

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSONGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Smithson Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 317.04%.

Smithson Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Smithson Investment Trust

In other Smithson Investment Trust news, insider Mike Balfour acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,456 ($18.85) per share, for a total transaction of £101,920 ($131,918.20). 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

