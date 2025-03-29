Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,444.40 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,450.88 ($18.78). Approximately 1,750,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 440,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,464 ($18.95).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.90.

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Smithson Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 317.04%.

Smithson Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Smithson Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

In other Smithson Investment Trust news, insider Mike Balfour acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,456 ($18.85) per share, for a total transaction of £101,920 ($131,918.20). 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

Featured Articles

