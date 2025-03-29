Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 22,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 43,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

