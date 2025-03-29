EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 89.8% in March

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.06. 18,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.94.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

