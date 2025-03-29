Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $325.00 and last traded at $325.00. 160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.
Scope Industries Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.58.
Scope Industries Company Profile
Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scope Industries
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.