Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $325.00 and last traded at $325.00. 160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

Scope Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.58.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

