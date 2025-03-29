EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 1,148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.
EDP Renováveis Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of EDRVF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
