EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 1,148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EDRVF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

