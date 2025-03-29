Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DPBSF remained flat at C$25.35 during midday trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$43.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.65.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
