LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

LIXIL Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

