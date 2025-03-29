LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.
LIXIL Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.
About LIXIL
LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.