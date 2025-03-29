Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Down 15.9% – Here’s Why

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) traded down 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $126.03. 2,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.81.

Pro Medicus Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71.

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited, a healthcare informatics company, engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software, and radiology information (RIS) system software and services to hospitals, imaging centers, and health care groups in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage RIS Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, a healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists, physicians, and clinicians with access and visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.