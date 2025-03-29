Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,658,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 490,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

