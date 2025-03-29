GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 25.5% – Should You Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 10,478,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 2,519,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £8.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

