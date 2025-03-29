Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
Icade Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.
Icade Company Profile
Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.