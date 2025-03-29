Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Icade Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Icade Company Profile

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

