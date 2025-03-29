Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 5,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

