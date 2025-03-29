Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Trading Up 33.2% – Here’s Why

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.52. Approximately 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Vicat Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

