1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 125,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,975,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

1847 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Get 1847 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1847

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of 1847 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.