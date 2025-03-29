Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

QETA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 165,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Quetta Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quetta Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QETA. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

