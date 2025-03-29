Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 217,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

