Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 70,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,314. Protagenic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

