Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 70,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,314. Protagenic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Protagenic Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.