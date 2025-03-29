First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $71.03. Approximately 51,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

