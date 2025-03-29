First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $71.03. Approximately 51,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
