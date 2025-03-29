iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 2,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

