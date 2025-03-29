Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 90,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 113,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.