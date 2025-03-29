Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 175,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Tasty Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,066.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £1.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77.

About Tasty

(Get Free Report)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.