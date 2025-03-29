Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.30 ($47.07) and last traded at €43.30 ($47.07). Approximately 22,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.90 ($47.72).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.09.
Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.
