CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CTPCY stock remained flat at $5.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. CITIC has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

