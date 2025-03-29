CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
CITIC Price Performance
Shares of CTPCY stock remained flat at $5.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. CITIC has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.
CITIC Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CITIC
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.