Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 62.2%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 37,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,356. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

