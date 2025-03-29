Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

