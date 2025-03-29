Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the production, storage, or distribution of hydrogen, which is increasingly recognized as a clean energy alternative to fossil fuels. Investors often consider these stocks as part of the broader clean energy sector, anticipating growth fueled by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.11. 1,334,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. 6,538,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

