Oil Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, and Trane Technologies are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that explore for, extract, refine, and distribute oil. Their value is closely linked to global oil market trends, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes affecting the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $31.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $796.61. 1,758,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.23.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $117.66. 10,220,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $167.94. 5,479,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,318. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $166.06. 4,921,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $14.91 on Friday, hitting $331.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

