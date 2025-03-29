Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teleflex stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teleflex alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,236. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFX

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.