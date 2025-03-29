Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,046. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average is $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,290,000. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.