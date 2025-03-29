Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.48.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

