Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schlumberger stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,887,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188,001. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

