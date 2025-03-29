Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
