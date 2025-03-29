Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,475,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average daily volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lithium ION Energy
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
