Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €37.01 ($40.23) and last traded at €36.48 ($39.65). Approximately 298,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.96 ($39.09).

Hugo Boss Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.10.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

