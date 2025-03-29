MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.87 ($8.55) and last traded at €7.91 ($8.60). Approximately 49,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.95 ($8.64).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $845.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 232.94, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.55.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

