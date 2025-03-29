freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.84 ($38.96) and last traded at €35.62 ($38.72). 256,071 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.32 ($38.39).
freenet Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.14.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
