Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 114,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 121,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.945 per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 27.17%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.