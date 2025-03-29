Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €62.90 ($68.37) and last traded at €62.50 ($67.93). Approximately 28,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.60 ($66.96).

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.68.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

