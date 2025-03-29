Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of CJEWY remained flat at $11.01 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
